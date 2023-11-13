

Ian Harrison, The Associated Press





Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 39 points as the Toronto Raptors overcame a 21-point deficit in a 111-107 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Siakam also had 11 rebounds and seven assists as Toronto (5-5) kicked off a four-game homestand with a win.

Scottie Barnes scored eight of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to key the Raptors' comeback and pulled down nine rebounds. Jakob Poeltl finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Forward O.G. Anunoby and guard Gary Trent Jr. were both ruled out of the Raptors' lineup ahead of the game.

Anunoby lacerated a finger on his right hand doing household chores on Sunday. Trent is out with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

Kyle Kuzma had 34 points as Washington (2-8) dropped its third straight. Daniel Gafford added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Rookie Gradey Dick drilled back-to-back threes off the bench to pull Toronto to within five points with 2:09 to play in the first. That was as close as the Raptors would get in the quarter, with Washington holding a 32-25 lead after 12 minutes.

Dick, who was drafted 13th overall last summer, finished with eight points and four rebounds in 24 minutes of play off the bench.

Anunoby and Trent's absences were keenly felt in the second quarter as the Wizards reeled off a 9-0 run to pull further ahead. Kuzma had 19 points at half without Anunoby's typical shut-down defence available to slow him down.

Kuzma sank a three-pointer early in the third to open up a 21-point lead as Washington continued to press in the new half.

Siakam caught an alley-oop pass from Barnes for a layup off the board with a minute left in the third to pull Toronto to within 10 points. The 19,800 fans at Scotiabank Arena roared as the highlight-reel play unfolded.

It capped an 11-0 Raptors run that made the game competitive again, with Toronto trailing 91-81 with a quarter to go. The layup also gave Siakam 22 points in the third quarter, the second most points he's scored in a single quarter. He had 25 in the first quarter of a 110-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 26, 2020.

Washington opened the final quarter with a 9-3 run, then traded buckets with Toronto for the next few minutes.

Barnes drove through the lane with 5:06 left to play for a layup that cut the Wizards' lead to 107-99 and force a Washington time out. It was the closest the Raptors had been since early in the second quarter.

He followed that with a pair of made free throws and after several possessions by both teams, Montreal's Chris Boucher dunked to cut Washington's lead to four.

Barnes grabbed a defensive rebound then made a four-foot jumper with 1:29 left to play to make it 107-105. A bad pass by Deni Avdija sparked a Raptors' fast break, with Boucher finishing it with a layup to tie the game.

Siakam hit a step-back jumper in the paint for Toronto's first lead of the game with 7.6 seconds left on the clock. After a Washington timeout, Kuzma stepped out of bounds with the ball for a turnover.

Raptors point guard Dennis Schroder raced around the floor with the ball to kill time before Kuzma fouled him. He sank the ensuing free throws for the game's final score.

RAPTORS 905 — Although Toronto had Sunday off, head coach Darko Rajakovic watched the Raptors 905, their G League affiliate, play. The 905 lost to the College Park Skyhawks 118-101 in their home opener, but Rajakovic said he was still glad to see some of Toronto's prospects in a competitive game.

"Our G League program is extremely important for me," said Rajakovic. "We have players on assignments there. We have young talent that we're trying to breed and develop there."

TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION — The Raptors announced on Monday that they had partnered with the TTC, Toronto's public transit system, to celebrate the contributions of Indigenous athletes to Canadian sport at home and on the international stage. Eight TTC buses and five streetcars have been wrapped with the images of current and former Indigenous athletes. Those athletes include Tom Longboat, Kendra Jessie, Michael Linklater, Emily Mandamin, Joleen Mitton, Joy Spearchief-Morris, Richard Peter and Mike Tanton.

UP NEXT — Toronto's four-game homestand continues on Wednesday as it hosts the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Wizards return to Washington to host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.