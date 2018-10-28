

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Sidney Crosby says his team is standing with its city after an attack at a synagogue in Pittsburgh left 11 people dead and six others wounded.

Speaking with reporters ahead of a game against the Vancouver Canucks last night, the Pittsburgh Penguins captain and Nova Scotia native says the team's thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

He says the team will “stick together and rally around” those affected.

Head coach Mike Sullivan echoed Crosby's statements, describing what happened on Saturday as a “terrible tragedy.”

The mass shooting took place during a baby-naming ceremony at the Tree of Life synagogue in the city's Squirrel Hill neighbourhood, and American officials said one person - identified as 46-year-old Robert Bowers of Pittsburgh - is in custody.

Bowers appears to have made virulent anti-Semitic posts on a social media platform popular with far-right extremists - including one made shortly before the attack.