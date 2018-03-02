

The Canadian Press





ALGARVE, Portugal -- Christine Sinclair's 170th international goal gave Canada a 1-0 win over Russia on Friday at the Algarve Cup women's soccer tournament.

Sinclair scored on a penalty in the 25th minute after Jordyn Huitema was pulled down in the box by Russian captain Anna Zozhnikova.

Canada's captain drilled the ball low into the corner for her first goal of the tournament. Sinclair now trails Abby Wambach's women's international goalscoring record by just 14.

"Russia played a very defensive style, which was as expected," said Kenneth Heiner-Moller, who earned his first victory as head coach of Canada's senior women's team. "We kept to our game plan, moving the ball wide and working our way through their block so we are happy with that, but I think the praise should go to their goalkeeper (Elvira Todua) who made some world-class saves tonight."

Canada opened the 2018 Algarve Cup with a 3-1 loss to Sweden on Wednesday. It plays its final group-stage game Monday against South Korea.