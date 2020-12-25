

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Roman Faith scored late in the third period as Slovakia beat Switzerland 1-0 in the opening game of the world junior hockey championship on Friday.

Slovakia goaltender Simon Latkoczy registered the shutout, recording 28 saves. He made a highlight-reel glove save on Inaki Baragano on a Swiss power play late in the third period at Rogers Place.

Faith scored at 14:17 of the third, banging a loose puck from the slot past Thibault Fatton.

Slovakia returns to action Sunday against Canada. The Swiss play Finland the same day.

Slovakia and Switzerland lost in quarterfinal action last year. Switzerland fell to Russia and Slovakia dropped a game against Canada.

Switzerland crushed Slovakia 7-2 in preliminary-round action last year.

The United States are scheduled to face Russia later Saturday night.

FINLAND 5, GERMANY 3

Ottawa Senators prospect Tim Stuetztle scored a goal and an assist for the Germans, but they fell short against Anton Lundell and the Finns as they lost 5-3.

Finland got goals from five different goal scorers, Anton Lundell, Aku Raty, Mikael Pyythia, Topi Niemela and Henrik Nikkanen in the victory.

The Germans were without nine players due to COVID-19 protocols. Three of their players will be in quarantine until Dec. 27, while five others will be quarantined until the 29th.

An additional German player tested positive yesterday and must be in quarantine until Jan. 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2020.