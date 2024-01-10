

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press





NEW YORK (AP) - Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso are among 194 players across Major League Baseball still with uncertain salaries for 2024 heading into Thursday's deadline to exchange proposed figures in arbitration.

Four players reached agreements on one-year contracts Wednesday: Colorado right-hander Cal Quantrill for $6.55 million, Kansas City left-hander Kris Bubic for $2.35 million, Pittsburgh righty JT Brubaker for $2,275,000 and Atlanta righty Huascar Ynoa for $825,000.

The New York Yankees' Soto, Toronto's Guerrero and the New York Mets' Alonso headlined the list of abitration-eligible players still without a deal. If an agreement isn't reached before Thursday's exchange, players and teams will swap proposed salaries to be judged by a panel of three arbitrators.

Other high-profile players on track to swap Thursday: outfielders Anthony Santander (Baltimore) and Kyle Tucker (Houston); first baseman Christian Walker (Arizona); second basemen Luis Arraez (Miami) and Gleyber Torres (Yankees); shortstop Willy Adames (Milwaukee); right-handers Corbin Burnes (Brewers), Shane Bieber (Cleveland) and Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks); and left-handers Max Fried (Atlanta) and Framber Valdez (Astros).

Most players are likely to settle Thursday. Last year, 170 reached agreements on the day of the exchange and 33 exchanged proposed figures with their teams.

Teams won 13 of 19 hearings last year and lead players 347-257 since arbitration started in 1974.

Baltimore had the most arbitration-eligible players with 13, followed by Toronto with 12 and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami with 11 each.

Low-budget Oakland had the fewest with two: right-hander Paul Blackburn and outfielder Seth Brown.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani holds the record for largest one-year agreement for an arbitration-eligible player, a $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels in October 2022. Ohtani became a free agent after last year's World Series and signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.