Southampton's Shane Long scores Premier League's fastest goal in 7.7 seconds
Southampton's Shane Long celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Watford, during their English Premier League soccer match at Vicarage Road in Watford, London, England, Tuesday April 23, 2019. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 4:11PM EDT
WATFORD, England -- Shane Long has scored the fastest-ever goal in a Premier League game, netting after less than eight seconds for Southampton against Watford.
Long intercepted Craig Cathcart's clearance and ran onto the loose ball before dinking a shot over goalkeeper Ben Foster after 7.69 seconds on Tuesday.
Based on the Premier League's timing, the goal was quicker than the 9.9 seconds it took Tottenham's Ledley King to score against Bradford in 2000.