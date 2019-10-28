

The Associated Press





Basketball star LeBron James is among evacuees as a fire that erupted early Monday in Southern California grows to more than 70 acres.

The Los Angeles Lakers player tweeted just before 4 a.m. that he was trying to find rooms for his family after having to “emergency evacuate” his house, calling the fires “no joke.” He later tweeted that he found accommodation, said he was praying for those affected and advised people to get to safety.

Man these LA �� aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! ����‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019 Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019 I ���� for all the families in the area that could be affected by these ������������������������ now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019 My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! �������� — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

As of 4:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was moving in a westward direction. The Mandeville Canyon and Mountain Gate communities remains under a mandatory evacuation order that verges into Brentwood, and the evacuation warning area has been expanded westward to include parts of Topanga State Park and the Pacific Palisades.

Evacuation centres are open in Westwood and Sherman Oaks.