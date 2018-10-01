Sparks beats out McElhinney for Leafs' backup goalie job; Carrick dealt to Stars
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Garret Sparks (40) makes a save as Leafs defenceman Connor Carrick (8) ties up Montreal Canadiens left winger Artturi Lehkonen (62) during third period NHL preseason action in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Sparks has won the backup goalie job with the Leafs.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 1:21PM EDT
TORONTO - Garret Sparks has won the backup goalie job with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Connor Carrick, meanwhile, is on the move.
Sparks was named to the club's 23-man roster on Monday, with fellow netminders Curtis McElhinney and Calvin Pickard getting placed on waivers.
The decision to keep last season's American Hockey League goalie of the year as the No. 2 behind Frederik Andersen doesn't come as a surprise.
At 25, Sparks appeared to be a much more likely candidate to be plucked from the waiver wire than the 35-year-old McElhinney or the 26-year-old Pickard.
Toronto also initially announced that Carrick had been put on waivers as the team made its final cuts. But in a confusing twist, the 24-year-old defenceman was not waived and instead traded to the Dallas Stars for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft.