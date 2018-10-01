

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Garret Sparks has won the backup goalie job with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Connor Carrick, meanwhile, is on the move.

Sparks was named to the club's 23-man roster on Monday, with fellow netminders Curtis McElhinney and Calvin Pickard getting placed on waivers.

The decision to keep last season's American Hockey League goalie of the year as the No. 2 behind Frederik Andersen doesn't come as a surprise.

At 25, Sparks appeared to be a much more likely candidate to be plucked from the waiver wire than the 35-year-old McElhinney or the 26-year-old Pickard.

Toronto also initially announced that Carrick had been put on waivers as the team made its final cuts. But in a confusing twist, the 24-year-old defenceman was not waived and instead traded to the Dallas Stars for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft.