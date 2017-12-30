Steph Curry to return to the court after 11-game absence
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores as Warriors centre Zaza Pachulia (27) and Toronto Raptors centre Jonas Valanciunas (17) look on during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Frank Gunn)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 7:31PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 30, 2017 7:32PM EST
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Stephen Curry is returning to the court Saturday night against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing 11 games for Golden State with a sprained right ankle.
Coach Steve Kerr said his plan would be to play Curry in 6- to 7-minute stretches and aim to keep the two-time MVP below 30 minutes total, saying "ideally 20-25 minutes would be nice."
"Ideally four of those bursts sounds about right to me, but this is not an exact science, so we've discussed it," Kerr said.
The Warriors went 9-2 during Curry's absence. Kerr is hopeful the extended rest for his star point guard now to get fully healthy will benefit Curry down the stretch and in the post-season for the defending champions.