

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Denis Shapovalov has been named Tennis Canada's top male player for the second time in three seasons.

The 20-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., rebounded from a mid-season slump and put together a strong finish to his 2019 campaign.

He won his first ATP title at the Stockholm Open in October and reached his first Masters 1000 final November in Paris after defeating Fabio Fognini, Alexander Zverev and Gael Monfils.

His success continued in Madrid where he led the Canadian team to its first ever appearance in the Davis Cup final.

Shapovalov also reached the semifinals at the Miami Masters and the third round at both the Australian Open and the U.S. Open.

He finished the year ranked a career-best 15th on the ATP rankings after starting the year at No. 27.

Shapovalov was also named singles and doubles player of the year.

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime won the most improved award, and Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., was named junior player of the year.

Shapovalov was also named top Canadian men's player in 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2019.