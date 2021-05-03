StubHub to refund cancelled events after pandemic complaints
The StubHub logo is seen in this undated handout photo. StubHub Canada Ltd. and StubHub Inc. will pay a $1.3 million penalty for making misleading pricing claims and will ensure all costs for Canadian events it sells tickets to are posted with their mandatory fees. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, StubHub
Share:
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 3, 2021 12:47PM EDT
StubHub is offering some customers cash refunds for tickets to events that were cancelled during the pandemic.
It creates an exception to a no-refunds policy it adopted in March 2020 to the dismay of many customers.
The ticket service changed its refunds policy just as the COVID-19 pandemic was picking up steam in the U-S, announcing that it would only give customers credit rather than cash when concerts, sports games and other events were cancelled.
People who bought tickets on or before March 25th, 2020 to cancelled events can now expect a refund by the end of May.