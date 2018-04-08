

The Canadian Press





GOLD COAST, Australia -- Canadian Kylie Masse won her second gold in as many nights and teenager Taylor Ruck added a silver Sunday to up her total to six in the Commonwealth Games pool.

Masse, who won the 100-metre backstroke on Saturday, set a games record Sunday in taking the 200 backstroke in two minutes 5.98 seconds. Ruck was second in 2:06.42 with Australian star Emily Seebohm third in 2:06.82.

Hilary Caldwell of White Rock, B.C., was fifth in 2:09.22.

Ruck is on track to make history with six medals in six events so far here (one gold, four silver and a bronze). The 17-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., still has the 100 freestyle and likely the individual medley relay to go.

Masse, from Windsor, Ont., is the world champion and world record-holder in the 100 backstroke. Her 200 time Sunday was one one-hundredth of a second off her Canadian record.

Canadian Elaine Tanner won seven medals (four gold and three silver) at the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston, Jamaica. Australians Susie O'Neill (1998 in Kuala Lumpur) and Emily Seebohm (2010 in New Delhi) both won eight medals.