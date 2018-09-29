

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





Toronto FC scored four unanswered goals to keep its slender playoff hopes alive with a 4-1 win over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Toronto, which won the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Canadian championship last year, came into the game knowing that a loss or tie coupled with a Montreal win would end its post-season chances.

D.C. United did its bit, thumping the Impact 5-0 to keep Toronto mathematically in the hunt. With four games remaining - including one at Montreal - TFC is seven points out of the playoffs.

New England was poor on the night while Toronto - at least in the second half - showed signs of the team that rolled through the league last year.

Sebastian Giovinco, Lucas Jansson, Victor Vazquez and Marky Delgado scored for Toronto (9-15-6) before 24,710 at BMO Field on Canadian Forces Appreciation Night.

Cristian Penilla scored for New England (8-11-11), which was second-best in the second half. Penilla had two goals in New England's 3-2 win over visiting Toronto in May.

It marked the first time this season in league play that Toronto has won after conceding the first goal (1-14-1).

Tied 1-1 at the break, Toronto thought it had gone ahead on a Jonathan Osorio goal in the 48th minute. But, much to TFC's disgust, it was called off for an Osorio foul in the buildup to the play.

Jansson gave Toronto the lead in the 53rd minute, taking a nifty flick from Giovinco, who was lively all night, and then knocking his own rebound in off a defender. Vazquez then scored from the penalty spot in the 58th minute - his eighth of the season - after Jalil Anibaba brought down Michael Bradley in the box.

Delgado put the cherry on the cake in the 81st minute, heading in his first of the season after a Brad Knighton save came right to him.

TFC had lost three of its last four league outings (1-3-0) and won just four of its last 16 (4-8-4)

New England, which started the day five points out of the playoffs, was equally desperate. The Revolution arrived unbeaten in their last four (1-0-3), a stretch that followed an eight-game winless streak (0-6-2).

TFC hosts Vancouver next Saturday before playing at D.C. United and Montreal and then wrapping up the regular season against Atlanta.

Toronto rolled out a strong lineup, arguably its top selection other than the injured Drew Moor. But striker Jozy Altidore, who left last weekend's 2-0 loss at the New York Red Bulls early in the second half with a turned ankle, lasted just 16 minutes before limping off.

Penilla put the visitors ahead in the 10th minute after Andrew Farrell found Luis Caicedo behind the defence. Gregory van der Wiel failed to clear Caicedo's attempted cross in the box and the ball eventually bounced back to Penilla, who banged it home for his 11th of the season.

At first glance, Caicedo looked offside but replays showed Bradley, who started at centre back again, playing him onside.

Giovinco tied it up in the 36th minute after a New England giveaway in midfield. Vazquez found a streaking Giovinco and the Italian, after managing to stay onside, buried a shot high in the corner of the goal for his 12th of the season.

Osorio was yellow-carded in the 39th minute for a shoulder charge that sent Farrell tumbling theatrically into coach Greg Vanney.

The second half was all Toronto, which almost went ahead 4-1 in the 62nd minute only to have the ball cleared off the goal-line before Osorio could get a foot to it.

Giovinco came close in the 68th, firing just wide. Jansson hit the post in the 89th minute as TFC kept rolling.