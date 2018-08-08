TFC's Giovinco to sit out first leg of Canadian Championship final in Vancouver
Colorado Rapids defender Kortne Ford (24) and Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) battle for the ball during second half MLS soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, July 22, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 8, 2018 9:45AM EDT
VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps won't have to worry about the Atomic Ant in the first leg of the Canadian Championship final.
A Toronto FC spokesman has confirmed that Sebastian Giovinco did not make the trip to Vancouver for Wednesday night's game at B.C. Place Stadium.
The Italian striker is coming off a busy week that saw him make an appearance at the MLS all-star game in Atlanta, where Toronto subsequently rallied for a 2-2 comeback tie with league-leading Atlanta United on the weekend.
Giovinco has seven goals and 11 assists in 19 MLS games this season.
Toronto (6-11-5), needing to pick up points to climb the league ladder, hosts New York City FC (13-5-5) on Sunday.
TFC, unbeaten in its last five games (4-0-1) in all competitions, is in the midst of a five-game, 15-day stretch.