

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC has signed 22-year old Venezuelan winger Erickson Gallardo.

The announcement came on the first day of the secondary MLS transfer window.

Gallardo has one cap for Venezuela, making his national debut last month in a 1-1 friendly against Ecuador.

U.S. international centre back Omar Gonzalez, whose signing was announced June 3, also trained with the team for the first time. His arrival was delayed until the transfer window re-opened Tuesday -- and his Gold Cup duties were done.

The 30-year-old Texan spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy before playing in Mexico for Pachuca and Atlas.

Both players were signed using targeted allocation money, which buys down the salary cap hit.