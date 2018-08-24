

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC will be without defender Chris Mavinga on Saturday when it hosts the Montreal Impact in a must-win game.

The Frenchman could be out for a couple of weeks due to an ongoing hamstring issue, according to coach Greg Vanney. On the plus side, Toronto says veteran defender Drew Moor, who is coming back from a quad injury, should be able to go the full 90 minutes.

Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez received treatment on his knee this week but could see action Saturday.

Midfielder Jonathan Osorio left practice early Friday, but Vanney said it was precautionary after receiving treatment on a sore hip Thursday. Vanney said the Canadian should be fine.

Toronto striker Jozy Altidore is suspended for the game.

Impact striker Matteo Mancosu is questionable after suffering an injury in training Wednesday. If he can't go, former TFC forward Quincy Amarikwa is a likely replacement.

Montreal (10-13-3) occupies the sixth and last playoff position in the East with 33 points. Ninth-place Toronto (6-12-6) is nine points in arrears but has two games in hand on the Impact.