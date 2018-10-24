

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Stompin' Tom's iconic sports anthem "The Hockey Song" is being immortalized in the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The catchy ditty celebrating "the good ol' hockey game" will be honoured on Saturday as the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Arena.

During the ceremony, the late singer's son Tom Connors Jr. will be presented with a hall of fame plaque, while country singer Tim Hicks will perform the song.

The induction marks the latest achievement for a novelty track which spent decades as a cult favourite before it graduated into the Canadian pop culture canon.

Released in 1973, "The Hockey Song" was a favourite among the Saint John, N.B., singer's fans during a period of unmatched success for Connors.

At the time, he was on a streak that saw him winning the male country singer Juno Award for five years straight, from 1971 to 1975, propelled by hits like "Bud the Spud" and "Sudbury Saturday Night.