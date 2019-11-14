Thierry Henry named head coach of Montreal Impact
Monaco coach Thierry Henry watches his players before a Group A Champions League soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Monaco at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Henry is the new head coach of the Montreal Impact. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manu Fernandez
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 9:10AM EST
MONTREAL - Thierry Henry is the new head coach of the Montreal Impact.
The Major League Soccer team says Henry has signed a two-year deal with an option for 2022.
Henry played in four World Cup tournaments with France and is the country's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 123 games.
He retired in December 2014 and moved into coaching a few months later.
More coming.