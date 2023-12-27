

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Isiah Kiner-Falefa has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays according to several media reports.

The combination outfielder/third baseman has reportedly agreed a two-year deal worth US$15 million.

Kiner-Falefa had a .241 average with six home runs, 37 runs batted in and 14 stolen bases for the New York Yankees last season.

He has a career .261 batting average with a .316 on-base percentage and 26 home runs over six years with the Texas Rangers and New York.

The 28-year-old earned a Gold Glove in 2020 when he was with Texas.

His arrival in Toronto could shore up the Blue Jays at third base if free agent Matt Chapman signs with another team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2023.