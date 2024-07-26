

The Canadian Press





PARIS -- Fans have started to claim their spots along the River Seine ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

Thousands of people made their way through heavy security barricades more than three hours before Friday's ceremony began to find a spot to take in the spectacle.

Organizers are hoping the ambitious ceremony, which will see representatives from more than 200 competing countries will enter the Games on boats while passing landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame, will make up for a rough start.

France's high-speed train network was targeted Friday morning by co-ordinated disruptive acts, including arson and graffiti.

Outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said the actions had "a clear objective" of blocking the high-speed train network.

Weather also threatened to dampen the ride down the Seine. An overcast sky threatened rain Friday evening as temperatures hovered around 23 C.

Stands along the river slowly filled about two hours before the ceremony, with many fans holding umbrellas to keep dry. Police sirens and whistles blared in the distance, another sign of the ever-present security that will permeate the city throughout the Games.

Sprinter Andre De Grasse and weightlifter Maude Charron, both Olympic gold medallists, will carry the Canadian flag and lead the Maple Leaf contingent in the floating parade.

Nearly 200 Canadian athletes, staff and coaches will share a boat with Olympians representing China and Chile.

About 6,800 athletes will travel on over 90 boats along the six-kilometre route.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to line the riverbanks.

Pop singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, who are both in Paris, are rumoured to be performing.