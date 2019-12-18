

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed eight national players, including linebacker Lukas Korol and offensive linemen Brett Golding.

Golding, 25, appeared in three games with the Tiger-Cats last season, including his first-career CFL start at centre Nov. 2 versus Toronto. Golding has suited up in 11 games during his three-year CFL career with Hamilton.

The 24-year-old Korol appeared in six games for the Tiger-Cats last season, registering two special teams tackles.

The Ticats also signed six players who have yet to make their CFL debut: offensive linemen Sheridan Lawley and Joel Van Pelt, wide receiver Marcus Davis, defensive linemen Derek Dufault and Malcolm Campbell and long snapper Gordon Whyte.

