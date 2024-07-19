Chris Bassitt was irritated.

The last place the Toronto Blue Jays veteran starter wanted to be was in front of an assembly of reporters to discuss a 5-4 series-opening loss to the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Bassitt (8-8) was upset at himself for the sinker Riley Greene nailed for a run-scoring single in the fourth inning that was followed by his former teammate Mark Canha smacking a two-run homer.

He even barked at Canha the next time he came to the plate.

"He said something like ‘How’d you hit that pitch?’ really loud," Canha said of his former Oakland Athletics teammate. "I just chuckled. He’s a great pitcher. I’m just happy to get my old buddy, get him once."

After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a line drive homer off the second deck facing in the sixth inning, Wenceel Perez belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning in his fourth at-bat against Bassitt.

This was far from how Bassitt and the Blue Jays (44-53) wanted to start their run after the All-Star break.

"Make the playoffs," was his brisk answer when asked what he hoped his team could accomplish after a poor pre-All-Star break performance.

What about personally?

"Pitch in the playoffs," was his tort reply.

It's a far-fetched hope. The Blue Jays need 45 victories in their remaining 65 outings to match the 89 wins of their playoff-bound season a year ago.

Toronto also needs a healthy Bo Bichette. The shortstop left the game in the sixth inning after he aggravated his right calf strain that kept him out of the final four games before the All-Star break and nine games earlier this season.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Bichette will have an MRI on Saturday.

"We'll go from there," he said. "It sucks for him. And it sucks for us."

"We need him," Bassitt added.

Bassitt lasted 6 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

The Tigers (48-50) won their ninth game in 11 starts, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Guerrero's team-leading 15th homer pulled the home side to within a run in the sixth inning. But Perez restored the three-run cushion.

But the Blue Jays bounced back with a George Springer two-run shot in the eighth inning off reliever Beau Briske before 39,697 at Rogers Centre.

Guerrero's line-drive homer for his team-leading 15th spelled the end of a brilliant start from Detroit's Jack Flaherty (7-5). He yielded two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in his 5 2/3 innings.

Flaherty retired the first 13 Blue Jays he faced. But his no-hit bid ended on Bichette's check-swing, one-out single down the right-field line in the fifth inning.

Daulton Varsho followed with a bloop single when Detroit shortstop Zach McKinstry and left-fielder Ryan Vilade got their signals crossed. But Flaherty rebounded by striking out Alejandro Kirk and Ernie Clement to end the threat.

Detroit lefty Tyler Holton enjoyed a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his third save.

BOLSTERED BULLPEN

The Blue Jays activated Yimi Garcia (right elbow) from the 15-day injured list and recalled Erik Swanson from triple-A Buffalo before the game to help the bullpen.

Swanson was optioned to Buffalo on May 28 when Chad Green completed his rehab stint. Zach Pop was optioned to Buffalo to make room for Swanson.

The Blue Jays also revealed that 40-year-old Canadian Joey Votto tweaked his sore ankle to delay his debut with Buffalo on Friday. He will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

ON DECK

Yusei Kikuchi (4-8) will start for the Blue Jays in the second game of the three-game set on Saturday. The Tigers will counter with righty Reese Olson (4-8).

Toronto will avoid Detroit ace Tarik Skubal (10-3) in the series. Skubal pitched a 1-2-3 second inning with 10 pitches in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas last Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.