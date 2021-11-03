American linebacker Nate Holley, CFL's top rookie in 2019, joins Toronto Argonauts
Miami Dolphins safety Nate Holley runs a drill during NFL football practice, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 3, 2021 12:11PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts signed American linebacker Nate Holley on Wednesday.
Holley, 26, was the CFL's top rookie in 2019 after registering 78 tackles, 22 special-teams tackles, one sack and an interception with the Calgary Stampeders.
The six-foot-one, 210-pound Holley signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2020, recording three tackles in three games.
He was among Miami's final cuts this summer.
Toronto also claimed Canadian offensive lineman Jonathan Zamora off Calgary's practice roster and released Canadian defensive back Dondre Wright.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.
