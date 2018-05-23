Argos defensive tackle Linden Gaydosh to give Grey Cup ring to father
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:16PM EDT
TORONTO - Last week Linden Gaydosh received his Grey Cup ring, but won't be holding on to it for long.
The Toronto Argonauts defensive tackle said while the ring -- which features 17 blue gems on its face to reflect the club's 17 Grey Cup titles -- is spectacular, he'll be giving it to his father, David, who played junior football with the Calgary Colts.
The six-foot-four, 298-pound Gaydosh said he'd have trouble wearing the ring in public because it's very flashy and would attract attention.
The native of Peace River, Alta., is more comfortable going about his business quietly and without fanfare.
Gaydosh is preparing for his second season with Toronto, which signed him as a free agent in August 2017 after he was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
