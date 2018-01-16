Argos sign defensive back Caleb Ham, running back Ben Malena
Chattanooga running back Derrick Craine, left, falls to the ground ahead of Fordham defensive back Caleb Ham during the second half in a first round game in the NCAA college Football Championship Subdivision playoff at Finley Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 3:53PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Argonauts signed defensive back Caleb Ham, the son of Canadian Football Hall of Famer Tracy Ham, to a three-year contract Tuesday.
The Argos also signed back Ben Malena to a one-year deal.
The six-foot-one, 192-pound Ham played four seasons at Fordham University, registering 186 total tackles and seven interceptions in 44 career games. His father, Tracy, played 13 CFL seasons with Edmonton, Toronto, Baltimore and Montreal and was inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame in 2010,
Malena, 25, appeared in three regular-season games with Toronto in 2016, rushing for 20 yards on four carries. He suffered an injury during an exhibition game last year and returned home to rehab.
