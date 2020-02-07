Toronto Argonauts grant veteran receiver S.J. Green's request to be released
Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson (14) embraces Toronto Argonauts wide receiver S.J. Green (19) after full time of CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Toronto on Thursday, August, 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 7, 2020 10:31AM EST
TORONTO - S.J. Green is getting a head start on CFL free agency.
The Toronto Argonauts granted the veteran American receiver's request to be released Friday. He was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.
“He asked for his release to pursue other opportunities,” Argos GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons said in a statement. “We grant his request with a pint of sorrow and a gallon of gratitude, and a gentle reminder that the door is still open.”
Green, 34, spent three seasons with Toronto after being acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in April 2017. He was a 1,000-yard receiver throughout his Argos' tenure and last year became the 18th player in CFL history to top 10,000 career yards.
The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green's best season with Toronto came in 2017 when he had 104 receptions for 1,462 yards and 10 TDs. He helped the Argos win a Grey Cup title that year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.
