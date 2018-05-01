Veterans Cash, Fuller among seven players released by Argos
Ottawa Redblacks' Kienan Lafrance (27) makes his way past Montreal Alouettes' Alan-Michael Cash (91) during first half CFL action on Friday, Aug. 19, 2016 in Ottawa. The Toronto Argonauts have signed international defensive tackle Cash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 7:35PM EDT
TORONTO - Defensive lineman Alan-Michael Cash and receiver Jeff Fuller were among seven players released Tuesday by the Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts.
Toronto made the moves to reach the league's 75-man roster limit.
Cash, 30, appeared in just one game with Toronto after six seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. Fuller, 28, played in nine games, registering 24 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown.
Fuller has also played for Calgary and Saskatchewan.
Also released were linebacker Durell Eskridge, defensive backs Jhavon Williams and Caleb Ham, running back Ben Malena and receivers Kendall Sanders and Jordan Westerkamp.
All seven players are Americans.
