

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Argonauts signed American defensive lineman Jachai Polite on Tuesday.

The six-foot-three, 258-pound Polite played 11 games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, registering four tackles and a sack. The 23-year-old was a 2019 third-round draft pick of the New York Jets.

Polite played three seasons at Florida, recording 43 tackles (28.5 for a loss), 15 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 29 career games.

Toronto also released American defensive lineman Travis Feeney. He had nine tackles, four special-teams tackles and a sack in six regular-season games last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2022.