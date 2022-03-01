Toronto Argonauts sign American DL Jachai Polite
Florida defensive lineman Jachai Polite (99) looks at the Jumbotron late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-28. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 1, 2022 11:30AM EST
The Toronto Argonauts signed American defensive lineman Jachai Polite on Tuesday.
The six-foot-three, 258-pound Polite played 11 games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020, registering four tackles and a sack. The 23-year-old was a 2019 third-round draft pick of the New York Jets.
Polite played three seasons at Florida, recording 43 tackles (28.5 for a loss), 15 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 29 career games.
Toronto also released American defensive lineman Travis Feeney. He had nine tackles, four special-teams tackles and a sack in six regular-season games last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2022.