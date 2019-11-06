

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian kicker Tyler Crapigna and American offensive lineman Isiah Cage to contract extensions.

The 27-year-old Crapigna, from Ottawa, is signed through 2021. He played 13 games in his first season in Toronto, connecting on 22-of-27 field goals (81.5 per cent) with a season-long kick of 50 yards.

The four-year veteran spent his first three seasons in the league with Saskatchewan and has made 98-of-115 field goals (85.2 per cent) over his career.

Cage, 26, is signed through next season. He was originally signed by the Argos in May 2018. The six-foot-four, 313-pound offensive lineman has appeared in 11 games over two seasons for Toronto, including starting seven games at left tackle in 2019 before an injury ended his season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.