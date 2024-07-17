Toronto Argonauts sign veteran defensive lineman Woody Baron
B.C. Lions' Woody Baron, left, sacks Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Nick Arbuckle during the first half of CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Toronto Argonauts signed veteran defensive lineman Baron on Wednesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2024 2:58PM EDT
The Toronto Argonauts signed veteran defensive lineman Woody Baron on Wednesday.
The six-foot-one, 270-pound American spent the last two seasons with the B.C. Lions.
He had 29 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble and blocked punt in 23 regular-season games with B.C.
Baron, from Chicago, spent his first three CFL seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (2018-19, 2021).
He recorded 71 tackles, 11 sacks, a forced fumble and blocked field goal in 50 regular-season contests with Montreal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.