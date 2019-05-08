Toronto Argos quarterback Ray expected to retire
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Ricky Ray (15) speaks to media at the Argo practice facility in Toronto, on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 10:21AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ricky Ray is calling it a career.
The veteran quarterback will hold a conference call Wednesday to discuss his CFL future. Two league sources say Ray is expected to announce his retirement.
The move isn't a surprise as Ray, 39, was coming off a season-ending neck injury while playing with the Toronto Argonauts. Ray has played 17 seasons of pro football, 16 in the CFL.
