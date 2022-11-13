

The Canadian Press





They're down to the final four in the C-F-L.

And by the end of today we'll know the matchup for the 109th Grey Cup game.

The Montreal Alouettes play the Argonauts in Toronto in today's East Division Final, while the B-C Lions are in Winnipeg to play the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers in the West Division Final.

Today's winners will advance to next Sunday's Grey Cup game in Regina.