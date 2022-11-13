Toronto Argos take on Montreal Alouettes today in East Division Final
Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Brandon Banks (16) waves at the Hamilton fans after making his second touchdown of the game during second half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont. on Monday, September 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 13, 2022 8:50AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 13, 2022 8:50AM EST
They're down to the final four in the C-F-L.
And by the end of today we'll know the matchup for the 109th Grey Cup game.
The Montreal Alouettes play the Argonauts in Toronto in today's East Division Final, while the B-C Lions are in Winnipeg to play the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers in the West Division Final.
Today's winners will advance to next Sunday's Grey Cup game in Regina.