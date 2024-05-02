

The Canadian Press





A judo athlete who trains in Toronto has been named to the Olympic refugee team for the Paris Games.

Nigara Shaheen was among 36 athletes from 11 different countries introduced by the International Olympic Committee on Thursday.

The IOC first entered a refugee team in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio to represent millions of displaced people in the world.

Shaheen, 30, is from Afghanistan and grew up in Pakistan. She will compete in her second Olympic Games

She moved to Toronto to train and attend college after competing for the refugee team in Tokyo in 2021 in the women's women's 70-kilogram category.

"Paris 2024 is very important as a refugee athlete, especially with the current world situation," Shaheen said Thursday in a statement. "It is a chance for us to prove that refugees can be an asset too and I will utilize it to the fullest."

She is among seven refugee athletes in Canada hosted by the Canadian Olympic Committee.

"An Olympian who stands up for what she believes in, Shaheen is also a determined and impressive advocate for women’s rights," COC president Tricia Smith said.

"Her inspiring journey from Afghanistan to Canada gives hope to others and is a testament to resilience and the transformative power of sport."