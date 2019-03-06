Toronto Blue Jays ink reliever Bud Norris to minor-league deal
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Bud Norris works against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Denver. The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-hander Norris to a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league spring training.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Zalubowski
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 11:48AM EST
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-hander Bud Norris to a minor-league contract with an invitation to major-league spring training.
The 34-year-old was 3-6 with a 3.59 ERA in 57.2 innings out of the bullpen with the St. Louis Cardinals last year. He had 67 strikeouts and 21 walks.
In his 10-season career, Norris is 67-90 with a 4.45 ERA. The native of Greenbrae, Calif., primarily has been a reliever the past two years after beginning his career as a starter.
Norris also has spent time with the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels.