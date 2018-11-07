Agent Scott Boras criticizes Blue Jays attendance at MLB GM meetings
Sports agent Scott Boras responds to a question from the media during Major League Baseball's winter meetings in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 10:15PM EST
CARLSBAD, Calif. - Famed agent Scott Boras criticized the Toronto Blue Jays at the MLB general managers' meetings Wednesday, blaming the team's roster construction for its significant dip in attendance this season.
Boras told reporters in his annual media session that Toronto is suffering from “the Blue flu” that has resulted in a decline in fan attendance at games.
“Toronto is a wonderful city, it's been a great franchise, they've drawn three million fans,” Boras said. “They've lost near a third of their fan base due to the 'Blue Flu' of not bringing attractive players that their fans find interesting to their market.”
The Blue Jays, who finished the season fourth in the AL East with a 73-89 record, had a total attendance of 2,325,281 in 2018, down 878,605 from the year before.
Boras, who represents three Blue Jays players - right-hander Aaron Sanchez, shorstop Troy Tulowitzki and outfielder Billy McKinney - also took aim at the Miami Marlins.
Miami had an average attendance of 10,014 per game saw their attendance drop 771,910 last season.
