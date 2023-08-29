All-star shortstop Bo Bichette put on Blue Jays' 10-day injured list
All-star shortstop Bo Bichette has been put on the 10-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays. Bichette (11) get the force out on Cleveland Guardians centre-fielder Myles Straw (7) while trying to turn a double play during third inning MLB American League baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2023 5:52PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays placed all-star shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right quadriceps strain.
In his pre-game media availability, manager John Schneider described the strain as “mild” and said Bichette will be shut down for a couple days to “calm it down.”
“It's just making sure that he's good,” he said. “We'll take it day by day and hopefully there's no setbacks whenever he does get back.”
The move was retroactive to Monday.
The Blue Jays also selected infielder Mason McCoy to the roster. He was active for Toronto's game against the visiting Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.
Bichette, who leads the Blue Jays with a .314 batting average and 152 hits, was removed from Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians due to the leg issue.
He missed 16 games earlier this month because of right knee tendinitis. Toronto went 8-8 without him.
It was the second IL move in as many days for the Blue Jays. Third baseman Matt Chapman was placed on the 10-day list Monday with a right middle finger sprain.
Entering play Tuesday, the Blue Jays were 2 1/2 games out of a wild-card berth in the American League. The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers were in a virtual tie for the last two spots.
McCoy, 28, hit .226 with 12 homers and 64 RBIs over 108 games this season with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons and Tacoma Rainiers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.
