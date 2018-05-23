Angels come back for 5-4 win over Blue Jays
Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 11:09PM EDT
TORONTO - Andrelton Simmons hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the ninth inning to help the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.
Shohei Ohtani tied the game earlier in the frame with a two-run single off Toronto reliever Tyler Clippard, who was charged with four earned runs over one-third of an inning.
Justin Anderson (1-1) pitched the eighth inning for the win and Blake Parker survived a shaky ninth for his third save.
Pinch-hitter Kendrys Morales drove in Dwight Smith Jr., in the ninth to make it a one-run game as Curtis Granderson moved to third. Teoscar Hernandez hit a fly to right field but Kole Calhoun threw Granderson out at the plate for the second out.
Morales moved to second on the play and Josh Donaldson was intentionally walked to get to Justin Smoak, who struck out to end it.
Devon Travis and Yangervis Solarte hit solo homers for the Blue Jays (23-26), who got five shutout innings from starter Aaron Sanchez.
