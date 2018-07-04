

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista drove in the eventual winning run and scored as part of New York's five-run fifth inning, and the Mets defeated Toronto 6-3 on Wednesday to split their two-game interleague series.

Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer for the Mets (34-49) and Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto and Asdrubal Cabrera had run-scoring singles.

Kendrys Morales homered for Toronto (40-46) and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., drove in a pair to bring his RBI total to five in two games.

Marcus Stroman (1-6) was chased after 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander allowed six runs and six hits, walked four and struck out two over an 85-pitch outing.

Corey Oswalt gave up two runs and five hits while striking out two and walking one over four innings. Seth Lugo (3-3) earned the win for New York and Jeurys Familia picked up his 16th save.

Bautista received a warm ovation before his at bat in the first inning from the 26,038 in attendance -- and a round of applause from Stroman on the mound. The 37-year-old right-fielder, who made his return to Rogers Centre in Tuesday's game, tipped his batting helmet and waved to the fans before stepping into the box.

The Mets, wearing special Independence Day-themed uniforms, took control of the game with a bat-around fifth inning that included four singles, one double, one homer and one walk.

Frazier started the rally with a two-run shot to straightaway centre field, sparking cheers from a sizable -- and vocal --crowd of orange-clad Mets fans in the stadium's 500 level. Back-to-back run-scoring singles from Bautista and Cabrera ended Stroman's night, and Conforto tacked on an RBI with a base hit off reliever Luis Santos for a 6-2 lead.

Gurriel drove in his second run in the sixth to trim the deficit to 6-3, but the comeback stopped there.

Morales gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead in the second, launching a no-doubter into the second deck in right field before Nimmo tied the game in the third on a two-out single.

Gurriel's first RBI put Toronto ahead 2-1 in the fourth when he plated Morales with a single. The 24-year-old second baseman, who was recalled from triple-A earlier this week, was coming off a three-RBI night that included a tiebreaking, two-run homer in Toronto's comeback win Tuesday.

The Blue Jays wore their red Canada Day hats that featured a gold maple leaf on the front. Some players wore knee-high socks with stars and stripes, including Venezuelan Yangervis Solarte.

NOTES: Toronto announced before the game that right-hander Marco Estrada has a mild strain on his left glute. Estrada said he is hopeful of making his next start Tuesday in Atlanta. ... The Blue Jays have Thursday off before opening a three-game home series Friday against the New York Yankees.