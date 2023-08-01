The Toronto Blue Jays’ star shortstop Bo Bichette doesn’t have any structural damage to his knee despite leaving Monday’s game with what appeared to be a serious injury, Jays manager John Schneider said on Tuesday.

During the bottom of the third innig of last night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, Bichette suddenly came to halt while running the bases. Limping, he was able to remove himself from the field of his own accord.

The Jays later said Bichette left the game with “right knee discomfort.” On Tuesday, Schneider told reporters that an MRI showed Bichette had inflammation but no damage.

“Nothing significant structurally,” Schneider said. “Best possible outcome. We’ll know more in the next day or so.”

Bichette currently is listed as day to day, but the Blue Jays have not ruled out a stint on the injured list, Schneider said.

Santiago Espinal took Bichette’s place at shortstop to start the fourth inning of Monday’s game.

Before having to exit, Bichette was the only Jays player to have gotten a hit — two singles in the first and third innings.

The Orioles won the game 4-2.

BICHETTE TEAM'S 'BEST PLAYER': TEAMMATE

Bichette leads the American League with a .321 batting average. The son of former slugger Dante Bichette has 17 home runs and 59 RBI in 106 games this season.

“He’s our best player,” pitcher Chris Bassitt said of Bichette Monday.

“Obviously we’re waiting (to find out his status) a lot more than you guys are,” Bassitt said. “Overall, it’s not a good thing for us.”

Schneider said the team will aim to be “extremely proactive” with Bichette’s health.

Some fans have expressed anxiety online that Bichette’s injury could be season-defining for the Jays.

“If Bichette is out for the season, I think the Blue Jays still need to go for [the playoffs],” wrote one user on Twitter.

“Please, Bo Bichette, don’t be out for the whole season,” wrote another.

A looming 6 p.m. trade deadline for the Jays has added to the anticipation as Bichette’s injury could weigh heavily on the team’s plans.

The Blue Jays currently hold the last wild card spot in the American League.

With files from The Associated Press and the Canadian Press.