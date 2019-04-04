

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have added new infielder Alen Hanson and outfielder Socrates Brito to the major-league roster.

To make room for the players acquired this week in separate trades, the Blue Jays optioned right-hander Sean Reid-Foley and outfielder Anthony Alford to triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Alford was scheduled to start in centre field and bat third in the Bisons' season opener Thursday afternoon.

Hanson came to the Jays in the trade sending outfielder Kevin Pillar to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. Alford was called up to the Blue Jays after that deal and started Tuesday night.

Brito was dealt to the Blue Jays by the San Diego Padres, also on Tuesday.

Reid-Foley got the start in place of an injured Clayton Richard on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles. He lasted only two innings, giving up four hits and three runs in an eventual 6-5 loss.

The Blue Jays (3-4) opened a four-game series in Cleveland against the Indians on Thursday night.