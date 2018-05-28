

The Canadian Press





BOSTON - Russell Martin ventured into new territory Monday for the Blue Jays.

The 35-year-old catcher from Chelsea, Que., was pencilled in to start in left field against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Martin has already played at third base and shortstop this season, in addition to his normal duties behind the plate.

He made his first career start at shortstop against the Phillies last Saturday.

The last MLB player to start at least one game in a season as catcher, third baseman, shortstop and left-fielder was Marty Martinez of the Astros in 1969, according to Stats Inc.