

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Mike Trout hit his team-leading 15th home run and starter Nick Tropeano was solid over 7 1/3 innings as the Los Angeles Angels dumped the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Thursday afternoon.

Albert Pujols also homered for the Angels while Martin Maldonado had two hits and drove in three runs.

The Angels took two of three from the slumping Blue Jays (23-27), who have dropped six of their last seven games and nine of 11.

The Rogers Centre roof was open on a glorious spring afternoon but the Blue Jays gave the 43,344 spectators little to cheer about.

Dwight Smith Jr., provided one of the few Toronto highlights with his first career homer. The Angels (28-22) outhit the Blue Jays 12-5.

Toronto posted a 1-6 record on the homestand and will begin a nine-game road trip Friday in Philadelphia.

Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada lasted just 4 1/3 innings and never found his rhythm. The Angels struck early with two runs in the second inning.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on a double by Andrelton Simmons. Both runners scored on a Maldonado single.

Los Angeles tacked on another run in the third as Pujols drove in Justin Upton with an RBI single.

After an Ohtani double, Estrada snagged a comebacker and threw home so catcher Luke Maile could tag Pujols. Ohtani moved to third but Estrada caught Luis Valbuena looking to limit the damage.

Trout hit a rainbow solo shot in the fifth inning that appeared to hit the top of the wall in left-centre field before bouncing out.

Estrada (2-5) was pulled a couple batters later. He gave up seven hits, four earned runs and two walks while striking out one.

Tropeano (2-3), meanwhile, allowed one earned run, four hits and a walk. He had six strikeouts.

Los Angeles tacked on insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings. Pujols added a no-doubt blast in the Angels' two-run ninth for his seventh homer of the year.

Notes: The game took two hours 53 minutes to play. ... Groups of students packed the stadium's 500 level for the matinee. ... Sam Gaviglio (1-0, 0.93 ERA) was scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Friday against fellow right-hander Zach Eflin (1-0, 1.56). ... The Angels will continue their 10-game road swing with a weekend series against the New York Yankees.