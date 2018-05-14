Blue Jays closer Osuna's leave extended by seven days after assault charge
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Roberto Osuna (54) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during ninth inning interleague baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 5:06PM EDT
TORONTO - Major League Baseball has extended Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna's administrative leave to May 21 in the aftermath of an assault charge.
The league announced the extension for Osuna's leave on Monday. The original seven-day leave was set to expire on Tuesday after news came out about the charge by Toronto Police on May 8.
The leave, which is not considered discipline by MLB, is a seven-day period that gives the league time to investigate. But the league does have the option to extend or shorten the leave.
Major League Baseball and the Players Association agreed on a domestic violence policy in 2015. It allows the league to discipline a player for an alleged domestic violence incident regardless of whether it results in a trial.
Osuna's first court date has been set for June 18.
More Blue Jays News
- Some disappointments, few pleasant surprises as Blue Jays hit quarter mark
- Blue Jays closer Osuna's leave extended by seven days after assault charge
- Martinez home run helps lift Red Sox to 5-3 win over Toronto Blue Jays
- Blue Jays lose second of series against Boston 5-2
- Jays option Pompey to triple-A Buffalo after Urshela reports to team
Top Sports News
- McDavid scores in overtime as Canada hangs on for 2-1 victory over Latvia
- 'Gift to be part of this community:' Winnipeg Jets fan fever spreads
- Denis Shapovalov cracks top 30 in men's world tennis rankings
- Australian fastest to scale highest peaks on 7 continents
- Hockey Hall of Famer Clare Drake dies at 89; coached Golden Bears to six titles