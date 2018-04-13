Blue Jays' Donaldson put on 10-day DL with shoulder inflammation
In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson hits a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Toronto. The hot corner figures to be smoking Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, when players and team swap proposed salaries in arbitration. Donaldson, Baltimore's Manny Machado, Washington's Anthony Rendon and the Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant were among the more than 170 players headed to the exchange. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 4:41PM EDT
CLEVELAND - The Toronto Blue Jays placed slugger Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list Friday due to right shoulder inflammation.
The team, which announced the move Friday afternoon on Twitter, has recalled outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from triple-A Buffalo.
Donaldson has been bothered by a "dead arm" issue at times this season. His throws across the diamond from third base have lacked their usual zip.
The 2015 American League most valuable player was limited in spring training by a shoulder issue. He started just seven pre-season games at third base.
Donaldson is batting .239 with three homers and nine RBIs over 12 games. He hit .270 last season with 33 homers and 78 RBIs over 113 games.
Hernandez played 26 games for Toronto last season. He posted a .261 average with eight homers and 20 RBIs.
