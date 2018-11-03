Blue Jays fire hitting coach Brook Jacoby, first base coach Tim Leiper
Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Brook Jacoby watches the team practice before Game 4 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas on October 12, 2015. The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly made more changes to their coaching staff a week after hiring a new manager.Multiple media reports Saturday said the team had fired hitting coach Brook Jacoby and first base coach Tim Leiper. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, LM Otero
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 3, 2018 5:53PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have made more changes to their coaching staff a week after hiring a new manager.
A team spokesperson confirmed Saturday that Toronto had fired hitting coach Brook Jacoby and first base coach Tim Leiper.
The moves come one week after Toronto hired Charlie Montoyo as the 13th manager in franchise history.
Montoyo was introduced as the team's manager earlier in the week. The former Tampa Bay Rays bench coach said in his introductory press conference that putting a coaching staff in place would be his first order of business.
Jacoby, 58, spent the last four seasons as the Blue Jays hitting coach while Leiper, 52, was hired as the team's first base coach in 2014.
Leiper, a native of Whittier, Calif., also has ties to Canada's national baseball team.
He was on the coaching staff of the 2004 Summer Olympic team in Athens and served as a coach on each of Canada's four World Baseball Classic teams.
