Blue Jays GM says he'll likely need at least three weeks to replace Gibbons
Ross Atkins, General Manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, attends a news conference in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 3:28PM EDT
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says he'll likely need at least three weeks to fill the team's vacant manager position.
Atkins says team officials are still gathering information on a "vast number" of candidates and talks have already started with others.
He touched on the managerial vacancy today during a wide-ranging season-ending media availability at Rogers Centre.
John Gibbons served as manager this past season but won't be returning to the position in 2019 as the team continues its rebuild.
The Blue Jays finished in fourth place in the American League East with a 73-89 record.
More Blue Jays News
- Blue Jays GM says he'll likely need at least three weeks to replace Gibbons
- Rays use bullpen to beat Blue Jays 9-4 for 90th win
- Blue Jays fall to Tampa 4-3 in 2nd last game of season
- Gibbons to let Russell Martin manage Jays for final game against Rays
- Blue Jays beat Astros in Gibbons' last home game
Top Sports News
- Leafs set to open season versus Habs on Wednesday: 'We haven't proven anything'
- Toronto FC to return Michael Bradley to midfield from temporary centre back role
- Leafs goaltending takes a hit after McElhinney, Pickard claimed off waivers
- Euro Tour to help spectator who lost vision after ball strike
- Nobody better: Betts, Yelich clear choices for MVP awards