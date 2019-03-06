Blue Jays have big second inning to win over Phillies 9-7
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez delivers to the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 5:43PM EST
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Prospect infielder Cavan Biggio and outfielder Anthony Alford hit home runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-7 in pre-season play on Wednesday.
Both home runs came in a five-run second inning for Toronto (4-6).
Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez had a solid outing, giving up one hit while striking out three and walking two in 2 2/3 innings.
Toronto used nine other pitchers to finish the game.
Canadian outfielder Dalton Pompey had a productive day for the Blue Jays, going 2-for-4 with three RBIS.
Top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 1-for-4 at the plate.
