DUNEDIN, Fla. - Prospect infielder Cavan Biggio and outfielder Anthony Alford hit home runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-7 in pre-season play on Wednesday.

Both home runs came in a five-run second inning for Toronto (4-6).

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez had a solid outing, giving up one hit while striking out three and walking two in 2 2/3 innings.

Toronto used nine other pitchers to finish the game.

Canadian outfielder Dalton Pompey had a productive day for the Blue Jays, going 2-for-4 with three RBIS.

Top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 1-for-4 at the plate.