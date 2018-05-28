Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson leaves game in Boston with apparent injury
Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson follows through on a single against the Baltimore Orioles in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 5-4 in 12 innings. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 3:41PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 28, 2018 3:49PM EDT
BOSTON -- Josh Donaldson came out of Toronto's game against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning Monday with left calf tightness.
The Blue Jays third baseman, who had walked with one out, made it to third on a Justin Smoak double but covered the distance gingerly. After talking to the team trainer, he gave way to pinch runner Gio Urshela.
The Jays said he was being evaluated by medical staff.
The 32-year-old Donaldson, who has already spent time on the disabled list this season with a shoulder injury, has a history of calf problems.
His start to the 2017 season was disrupted with a right calf injury. At the time the 2015 AL MVP said he had played through unrelated flare-ups of the calf injury during the 2016 season.
Toronto is already without the injured Aledmys Diaz (ankle), Randal Grichuk (knee), Steve Pearce (oblique), Marcus Stroman (shoulder) and Troy Tulowitzki (foot).
The Jays gave catcher Russell Martin a first career start in left field Monday.
