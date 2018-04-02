Blue Jays' Justin Smoak named AL player of the week
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak (14) hits a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during eighth inning AL baseball action in Toronto on Thursday, August 17, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 5:07PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak has been named the American League player of the week.
Smoak had seven hits and two home runs, including a game-winning grand slam on Sunday, as the Blue Jays split a season-opening four-game series with the New York Yankees.
Smoak is hitting .467 so far this season with eight runs batted in over 15 at-bats.
Washington outfielder Adam Eaton won the National League weekly award after batting .615 over the Nationals' first three games of the season.
