

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Andrew Cashner threw six shutout innings as the Baltimore Orioles extended their winning streak to four with a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Toronto, its bats quiet until very late, lost its third in a row. Baltimore (4-1) scored all the runs it needed in the sixth inning.

Rowdy Tellez homered deep to centre to open the ninth and make things interesting. But for the second straight night, a late Jays rally fell just short. Freddy Galvis flied out to end the comeback.

Baltimore outhit Toronto 10-6.

The Jays (2-4) made their news off the field Tuesday with two trades, a big-money contract extension and a player release.

For the second night in a row, the Jays ran into a dialed-in Orioles pitcher. David Hess threw 6 1/3 no-hit innings Monday when Baltimore staved off a late Jays rally to win 6-5.