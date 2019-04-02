Blue Jays lose to Orioles again
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman reacts after being pulled from the game against the Baltimore Orioles during sixth inning AL baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 11:19PM EDT
TORONTO - Andrew Cashner threw six shutout innings as the Baltimore Orioles extended their winning streak to four with a 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Toronto, its bats quiet until very late, lost its third in a row. Baltimore (4-1) scored all the runs it needed in the sixth inning.
Rowdy Tellez homered deep to centre to open the ninth and make things interesting. But for the second straight night, a late Jays rally fell just short. Freddy Galvis flied out to end the comeback.
Baltimore outhit Toronto 10-6.
The Jays (2-4) made their news off the field Tuesday with two trades, a big-money contract extension and a player release.
For the second night in a row, the Jays ran into a dialed-in Orioles pitcher. David Hess threw 6 1/3 no-hit innings Monday when Baltimore staved off a late Jays rally to win 6-5.